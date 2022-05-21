FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Afternoon temps approach record breaking levels

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Unseasonably hot temperatures and high humidity make today a First Alert Weather Day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s inland. Mid 80s to lower 90s along the coast. Record breaking highs could be reached this afternoon. Heat Index values will be in the upper 90s to 100. Limit outside afternoon activities during mid-day heating and stay hydrated. Winds continuing from the southwest 7-12 will contribute to the excessive high temperatures and humidity in the area. An isolated pop up shower or two may cross over the region after sunset, traveling from south to north.

Repect the heat the next few days (Jim Howard)

