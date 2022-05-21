Events and festivals happening around Eastern Carolina Saturday
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are a few events and festivals happening across Eastern Carolina on Saturday.
In Greenville:
- St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its annual Family and Friends Day Community Cookout starting at 10 a.m. This event marks a comeback for the church and its community after two years of lockdowns due to the pandemic. St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1295 Mumford Road.
In Washington:
- The Harbor District Maritime Festival is running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at W. Stewart Parkway . This event will give adults and kids the chance to experience the fun of getting out on the water. The maritime festival will feature marine vendors and dealers, a boat parade, educational booths as well as a nautical flea market.
In New Bern:
- The Second Annual Tap That Anniversary Block Party will take place on the 900 and 1000 blocks of Pollocks Street in Greater Downtown beginning at 2 p.m. The event will feature live music, a food truck rodeo, face painting, axe throwing, mobile bar stations and more. During the event, Religious Community Services will be hosting a food drive. If you donate any items, you will receive a ticket to get a discount at one of the food trucks at the festival. Habitat for Humanity will also have a refreshment zoon with live painting and around 10 local artists.
In Jacksonville:
- The Third Annual “Kolossal” Day for Kids is happening at New River Harley Davidson. The event will feature motorcycle rides, a car show, face-painting, bounce houses, food trucks, a raffle and more. “Kolossal” Day runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all proceeds from the event will go towards helping kids in Jacksonville and Onslow County. The event is located at 2394 Wilmington Highway.
In Beaufort:
- The Beaufort Music Festival returns for a second day Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Throughout the day, the festival will feature live music from national acts like the Grammy-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show, Signal Fire, The 502s, and Blue Footed Boobies among others. A family-friendly event, the music festival will also have vendors from across the east. Tickets start at $35 and paid parking is $20. There are free shuttle stops throughout Beaufort. The Beaufort Music Festival is happening at Gallant’s Channel at the North Carolina Maritime Museum, located at 293 W. Beaufort Road Extension.
In Atlantic Beach:
- The 2022 Atlantic Beach Music Festival is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the boardwalk at the Circle. Tickets for the festival are free. There will be food trucks as well as a free shuttle service. Some of the festival’s featured acts include Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, The Embers and The Mighty Saints of Soul. The address for the event is 2394 Wilmington Highway.
