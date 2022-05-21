Events and festivals happening around Eastern Carolina Saturday

The Second Annual Tap That Anniversary Block Party will take place on the 900 and 1000 blocks of Pollocks Street in Greater Downtown beginning at 2 p.m. The event will feature live music, a food truck rodeo, face painting, axe throwing, mobile bar stations and more. During the event, Religious Community Services will be hosting a food drive. If you donate any items, you will receive a ticket to get a discount at one of the food trucks at the festival. Habitat for Humanity will also have a refreshment zoon with live painting and around 10 local artists.