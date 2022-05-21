Advertisement

City of Wilson officials say nearly all power restored after early morning storm

Wilson storm damage recovery
Wilson storm damage recovery(City Government of Wilson, NC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - City of Wilson officials say nearly all power outages have been restored after an early morning storm brought down many power lines.

Officials say less than ten customers are without power, as of 8:20 p.m. Friday, and Wilson Energy crews are working with Greenville Utilities, Town of Tarboro, Town of Apex, and the City of Rocky Mount to fully fix all of the damage along Forest Hills Road.

WITN is told that sections of the road continue to be closed, but traffic is moving through the intersection of Forest Hills and Tarboro.

“Please continue to be cautious when driving in that area and respect all barricades and street closures,” city officials say.

Officials said early Friday that 19 utility poles were down, but by Friday evening, new poles were in the ground and lines should be up by Saturday.

