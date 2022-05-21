Beach-themed Differently Abled Fun Fair to take place at the Greenville Convention Center Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Koinonia Christian Center will present the Differently Abled Fun Fair at the Greenville Convention Center.

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the event, differently abled individuals can enjoy functionally appropriate games, experiences, food and resources.

There are indoor and outdoor activities planned for the event and guests are invited to wear swimwear in honor of the beach theme.

The event also includes a carnival for siblings and parents of differently abled individuals.

