Beach-themed Differently Abled Fun Fair to take place at the Greenville Convention Center Saturday

A beach-themed fun fair for differently abled individuals is being held at the Greenville...
A beach-themed fun fair for differently abled individuals is being held at the Greenville Convention Center on Saturday, May 21.(Koinonia Christian Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Koinonia Christian Center will present the Differently Abled Fun Fair at the Greenville Convention Center.

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the event, differently abled individuals can enjoy functionally appropriate games, experiences, food and resources.

There are indoor and outdoor activities planned for the event and guests are invited to wear swimwear in honor of the beach theme.

The event also includes a carnival for siblings and parents of differently abled individuals.

