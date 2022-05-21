Advertisement

BACA Adult Prom

Barre
Barre(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - BACA Adult Prom is back after last years cancellation.

BACA Adult Prom has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 21, 2022, 6:00pm at the new Bertie High School located at 716 US 13N, Windsor, NC.

The event will consist of an evening of elegance, dinner, fashion show, and prizes.

Tickets at the door will be $30.00.

Proceeds benefit the Bertie High School Scholarship Program.

