Two charged with Washington bank robbery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they have made arrests in a bank robbery that happened earlier this year in Washington.

The United Bank on Carolina Avenue was held up back on February 23rd after a man came into the bank, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money.

On Wednesday, Shabazz St. Clair and Tatiyona Smith were arrested in Greenville.

St. Clair was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and held on a $271,000 bond, while Smith was arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and given a $75,000 bond.

