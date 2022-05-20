Advertisement

Two charged with Washington bank robbery

Shabazz St. Clair and Tatiyona Smith
Shabazz St. Clair and Tatiyona Smith(Washington police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they have made arrests in a bank robbery that happened earlier this year in Washington.

The United Bank on Carolina Avenue was held up back on February 23rd after a man came into the bank, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money.

On Wednesday, Shabazz St. Clair and Tatiyona Smith were arrested in Greenville.

St. Clair was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and held on a $271,000 bond, while Smith was arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and given a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heat index values will reach 100+ the next 2 days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: July-like heat building in
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Stephen Bera went before a judge earlier this month.
Live stream meeting led to secret peeping arrest of Jacksonville teacher
Metronet planning to provide service in the Rocky Mount area.
Metronet expanding to another Eastern Carolina city
Sean Mills
Nash County man held on $1.5 million bond for drug trafficking

Latest News

First turtle nest of 2022 season
First sea turtle nest of the season spotted in OBX
State’s unemployment rate continues to drop
Ken Jackson resigned Thursday evening.
Swansboro police chief resigns amid town investigation
Kiwanis International- Jacksonville
Jacksonville Kiwanis Club holding “Kolossal” event for kids