Swansboro police chief resigns amid town investigation

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -A police chief in one Eastern Carolina town has resigned following reports of detrimental conduct within the department.

Swansboro Police Chief Ken Jackson’s resignation comes after of three other officers resigned earlier this month.

According to Swansboro Town Manager Paula Webb, Jackson was placed on administrative leave with pay last Wednesday when the reports surfaced. Following, an internal investigation was conducted which resulted in his resignation.

Jackson submitted his immediate resignation within an email to Webb late Thursday evening.

The town says the internal investigation is closed and Assistant Chief Dwayne Taylor will serve as Interim Chief

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.