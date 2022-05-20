State’s unemployment rate continues to drop
May. 20, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s unemployment rate continues to drop, a trend that has been happening for more than a year.
Figures out this morning from the North Carolina Department of Commerce said April’s unemployment rate stood at 3.4%, compared to 3.5% for March.
Nationally, the unemployment figure remains at 3.6%.
A year ago, the state’s jobless rate was 5.1%.
The Commerce Department said another 30,263 people had jobs in April, compared to March figures. Major industries seeing increases were professional & business services, leisure & hospitality services, financial activities, and manufacturing.
Those losing positions were constructions and education & health services.
