State’s unemployment rate continues to drop

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s unemployment rate continues to drop, a trend that has been happening for more than a year.

Figures out this morning from the North Carolina Department of Commerce said April’s unemployment rate stood at 3.4%, compared to 3.5% for March.

Nationally, the unemployment figure remains at 3.6%.

A year ago, the state’s jobless rate was 5.1%.

The state continues to see better unemployment numbers.
The Commerce Department said another 30,263 people had jobs in April, compared to March figures. Major industries seeing increases were professional & business services, leisure & hospitality services, financial activities, and manufacturing.

Those losing positions were constructions and education & health services.

