State’s unemployment rate continues to drop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s unemployment rate continues to drop, a trend that has been happening for more than a year.

Figures out this morning from the North Carolina Department of Commerce said April’s unemployment rate stood at 3.4%, compared to 3.5% for March.

Nationally, the unemployment figure remains at 3.6%.

A year ago, the state’s jobless rate was 5.1%.

The state continues to see better unemployment numbers. (North Carolina Department of Commerce)

The Commerce Department said another 30,263 people had jobs in April, compared to March figures. Major industries seeing increases were professional & business services, leisure & hospitality services, financial activities, and manufacturing.

Those losing positions were constructions and education & health services.

