Saving Graces for Felines: Bramble

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Our cat of the week from Saving Graces for Felines is Bramble.

He is the only boy in the little, who are all named after the patch of plants they were found in, including Ivy and Briar.

But don’t worry, Bramble won’t be a thorn in your side, he’s outgoing and affectionate and he’s got tons of energy to burn off during playtime.

He would do best with another kitty to play with, but he’s equally happy with being at home in your lap or high up in a cat tree.

Like all Saving Graces kitties, Bramble is fixed and up to date on medicines.

If you want to adopt him, you can fill out a form here.

