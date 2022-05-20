POLICE: Man charged after crime spree in which woman assaulted

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police say a man has been arrested after a Friday crime spree in which a woman was assaulted.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says 24-year-old Dashawn Harris, of the Roanoke Rapids area, was charged with the following crimes:

Assault on a female

Breaking or entering to terrorize

Assault inflicting serious injury

Assault by strangulation

Possession with intent to sell cocaine

Possession of a schedule-II controlled substance

Possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operating a vehicle while fleeing to elude

Failing to heed lights and siren

Speeding

Failing to stop at a stop sign

Possession/or consuming alcohol in a passenger area not in its original container

Driving with a revoked license

Police say at about 1:00 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 300 block of Chockoyotte Street where they were told screaming could be heard on a 911 call. Officers were told there was an assault and the suspect was trying to get away.

WITN is told an officer saw the vehicle that was described to them driving fast, and he turned on his sirens and lights and tried to stop the vehicle. However, the suspect, later identified as Harris, didn’t stop, and instead led the officer on a chase that ended on Marlbrook Drive where the suspect finally gave up to police.

Police say Harris was arrested for failing to stop for lights and sirens and officers soon after learned he “had been involved in an assault” that led to a female victim being brought to the hospital.

Officers say they checked the vehicle and found more than a quarter ounce of cocaine, more than a tenth of an ounce of crystal meth, 12 dosage units of Oxycodone pills, more than a tenth of an ounce of marijuana, and open containers of beer.

WITN is told Harris was not given a bond because the case concerns domestic violence.

Police say the female victim suffered lacerations on her face and other injuries that needed treatment. She was treated and released.

