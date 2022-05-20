New Bern man gets 18 years in prison for drug trafficking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Jonathan Pak distributed about five kilograms of meth, two and a half kilograms of cocaine, more than a third of a kilogram of heroin, and more than a tenth of a kilogram of fentanyl.

Federal prosecutors say based on evidence presented in court, from December 2019 to January 2020, the United States Postal Service seized two packages, each with one pound of meth, and one package with half a kilogram of cocaine, addressed to addresses associated with Pak.

WITN is told the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned Pak had received 34 packages from October 2018 to January 2020 to various addresses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Jan. 20th, 2021, Craven County deputies and New Bern police detectives, working with ATF, bought more than a half ounce of heroin from Pak in the Academy Sports parking lot in New Bern. Then on Jan. 26th, detectives stopped Pak in his vehicle after he sold heroin in the Lowe’s parking lot in the city.

Prosecutors say they found more than 31 ounces of meth, more than five and a half ounces of fentanyl, and more than three and a half ounces of heroin.

More information on this case can be found here.

