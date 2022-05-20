NC groups, voters urge justices to avoid redistricting case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina advocacy groups and voters have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to avoid hearing arguments on the role of state courts in reviewing congressional redistricting maps created by state legislatures.

Their attorneys and those representing North Carolina government filed legal briefs Friday in a case involving the U.S. House map that was just used in the state for primary elections this week.

The Supreme Court in March refused to block the map’s use this year, but some justices signaled they were interested in formally discussing the broader questions of a clause in the Constitution.

Republican legislative leaders already petitioned the court to take the case.

