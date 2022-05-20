Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot weather for the weekend then a break

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The strong southwesterly flow of air will continue Saturday, bringing us a warm breeze. Dew points will continue their upward trajectory as well, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s, adding a muggy feel whenever the breeze eases. Wind speeds will likely range between 7-12 mph sustained for inland areas while the coast will see 12-17 mph sustained winds. Temperatures will come down a few degrees Sunday, but the drop won’t spare our afternoon temps from the 90° range.

Heat index values will reach 100+ the next 2 days (Jim Howard)

Use good sense the next few days (Jim Howard)

A cold front will arrive Monday, knocking our temperatures back to a more seasonal low 80s level. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely Monday as the front eases through the area. A few showers may linger into Tuesday. but rain chances will generally trend on the low side after Monday’s frontal passage.

Tonight

Mostly clear and mild. Low 72. Wind SW 7-12.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 95. Wind SW-10.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a chance of a late day storm. High 92. Wind SW 10-20. Rain chance 30%

Monday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 82. Wind NE 5-10. Rain chance: 60%.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or two. High 78. Wind NE-10. Rain chance 30%

