Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot weather for the weekend then a break

The heat index will be near 100 again Saturday
WITN First Alert Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The strong southwesterly flow of air will continue Saturday, bringing us a warm breeze. Dew points will continue their upward trajectory as well, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s, adding a muggy feel whenever the breeze eases. Wind speeds will likely range between 7-12 mph sustained for inland areas while the coast will see 12-17 mph sustained winds. Temperatures will come down a few degrees Sunday, but the drop won’t spare our afternoon temps from the 90° range.

Heat index values will reach 100+ the next 2 days
Heat index values will reach 100+ the next 2 days(Jim Howard)
Use good sense the next few days
Use good sense the next few days(Jim Howard)

A cold front will arrive Monday, knocking our temperatures back to a more seasonal low 80s level. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely Monday as the front eases through the area. A few showers may linger into Tuesday. but rain chances will generally trend on the low side after Monday’s frontal passage.

Tonight

Mostly clear and mild. Low 72. Wind SW 7-12.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 95. Wind SW-10.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a chance of a late day storm. High 92. Wind SW 10-20. Rain chance 30%

Monday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 82. Wind NE 5-10. Rain chance: 60%.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or two. High 78. Wind NE-10. Rain chance 30%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heat index values will reach 100+ the next 2 days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: July-like heat building in
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Shabazz St. Clair and Tatiyona Smith
Two charged with Washington bank robbery
Ken Jackson resigned Thursday evening.
Swansboro police chief resigns amid town investigation
18 arrests made during drug investigation
Martin County law enforcement: 18 arrested on drug charges

Latest News

The mom and brother of Michael Higgins look at the North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser...
Mother of ECU intern killed in Highway Patrol crash files claim against state & troopers
Goose Nest Festival finally here
Goose Nest Festival finally here
Jonathan Pak
New Bern man gets 18 years in prison for drug trafficking
Two charged with Washington bank robbery
Two charged with Washington bank robbery