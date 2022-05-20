Jacksonville Kiwanis Club holding “Kolossal” event for kids
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina Kiwanis Club is hosting a special event for children this weekend.
The 3rd annual “Kolossal” Day for the Kids will be held Saturday, May 21 in Jacksonville. There will be a motorcycle ride, car show, vendors, food, music, and much more.
Motorcycle rides begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m. It costs $25 per motorcyclist and $5 per passenger. Each cyclist will also get a free commemorative patch.
The event will be held at the New River Harley-Davidson at 2394 Wilmington Highway, Jacksonville, NC 28540.
All proceeds will go to help the kids of Onslow County.
