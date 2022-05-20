Advertisement

Greene County principal wins state education award

Patrick Greene
Patrick Greene(North Carolina Department of Public Instruction)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County Schools principal has won a major state education award.

Dr. Patrick Greene has been announced as the 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year.

Greene, of Greene Central High (of Greene County Schools), was given the award at The Umstead Hotel in Cary Friday afternoon.

“Thank you to my wife and my daughters. When you are the family of a principal, you are just as married to the school as the person who gets paid for it,” Greene said in his acceptance speech.

Nine finalists were chosen for the award, one from each region in the state: Northeast, Southeast, North Central, Sandhills, Piedmont-Triad, Southwest, Northwest, Western, and Charter Schools. Greene was the Southeast nominee.

Alison Covington, of South Greenville Elementary (of Pitt County Schools), was the nominee for the Northeast region.

The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene will spend the next school year traveling the state as an ambassador for principals, supported by the department and Wells Fargo. He will also get $3,000 for personal use and $3,000 for his school.

The Principal of the Year Program has been in place since the 1980s. More information on the program can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heat index values will reach 100+ the next 2 days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: July-like heat building in
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Stephen Bera went before a judge earlier this month.
Live stream meeting led to secret peeping arrest of Jacksonville teacher
Metronet planning to provide service in the Rocky Mount area.
Metronet expanding to another Eastern Carolina city
Kinston police
More information released on Kinston police officer crash

Latest News

Shabazz St. Clair and Tatiyona Smith
Two charged with Washington bank robbery
First turtle nest of 2022 season
First sea turtle nest of the season spotted in OBX
State’s unemployment rate continues to drop
Ken Jackson resigned Thursday evening.
Swansboro police chief resigns amid town investigation