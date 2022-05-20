Greene County principal wins state education award

CARY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County Schools principal has won a major state education award.

Dr. Patrick Greene has been announced as the 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year.

Greene, of Greene Central High (of Greene County Schools), was given the award at The Umstead Hotel in Cary Friday afternoon.

“Thank you to my wife and my daughters. When you are the family of a principal, you are just as married to the school as the person who gets paid for it,” Greene said in his acceptance speech.

“And thank you to my school staff, who work so hard to make me look good. I just told them yesterday it doesn’t matter what happens to me today, they’re the ones who do the real work and I just get to be a part of it, so thank you to them.”

Nine finalists were chosen for the award, one from each region in the state: Northeast, Southeast, North Central, Sandhills, Piedmont-Triad, Southwest, Northwest, Western, and Charter Schools. Greene was the Southeast nominee.

Alison Covington, of South Greenville Elementary (of Pitt County Schools), was the nominee for the Northeast region.

The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene will spend the next school year traveling the state as an ambassador for principals, supported by the department and Wells Fargo. He will also get $3,000 for personal use and $3,000 for his school.

The Principal of the Year Program has been in place since the 1980s. More information on the program can be found here.

