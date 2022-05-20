Advertisement

First sea turtle nest of the season spotted in OBX

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - The first sea turtle nest of the season has been spotted in the Outer Banks.

According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the nest was found this morning on Ocracoke Island. Biologists say the crawl pattern lets them know this nest came from a Loggerhead sea turtle.

Last year, the first sea turtle nest of the season was also found on Ocracoke Island on May 14, 2021.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

