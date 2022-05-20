FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: July-like heat building in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday and Saturday will First Alert Weather Days due to unusual heat for this time of year. Record highs may be set as afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 90s. Most records range between 94° to 97° depending on location (86° for those of you near Hatteras), and our forecast is calling for a high of 96° (87° for those of you near Hatteras). The heat will come with high humidity as well, with dew points reaching a tropical 68°-73° range. This combination will send our heat index to between 98 and 103° Friday and Saturday. Outdoor work and activities should be limited, especially during the afternoon hours. If you are expecting to spend extended time outside Friday, be sure to hydrate.

Repect the heat the next few days (Jim Howard)

A look at temperature records for 5/20. Air temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s by Friday afternoon. (WITN Weather)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.