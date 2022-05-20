Advertisement

Elizabeth City State University names new interim basketball coach

Interim ECSU Men's basketball coach
Interim ECSU Men's basketball coach(Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) announced who will serve as Interim Men’s Basketball Coach for the upcoming season.

Andre Gray comes to ECSU from North Carolina Central University where he has served as the Assistant Coach for the men’s basketball team since July 2021. Gray’s contract with ECSU officially started May 16 following the departure of former coach Shawn Walker, but his full-time status with the Athletic Department begins Monday, May 23.

“Chancellor Dixon and I thank Andre for taking on this interim role to keep the team moving forward,” says ECSU Interim Director of Athletics James DuBose. “He has been honing his recruitment, player development, academic advising, and game planning skills for several decades, and his experience is a welcome addition to the team.”

Gray has been part of the North Carolina collegiate basketball landscape since 2001 when he got his start as an Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach at Methodist College in Fayetteville. He went on to scout, run program operations, lead player conditioning efforts, serve as defensive coordinator, and much more at Wingate, Gardner-Webb, Western Carolina, UNC-Wilmington, Winston Salem State, UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Greensboro, and NC Central universities.

“I am thankful to Chancellor Dixon and Interim Director of Athletics James DuBose for this opportunity,” says Andre Gray. “To serve as head coach in the CIAA, even on an interim basis, is a dream come true and an honor I do not take for granted. ECSU has cultivated a culture that provides student-athletes an elite experience, supporting their success in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. We will make the Viking family proud.”

Gray is originally from Elizabethtown, North Carolina, and earned a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Methodist College in 1998. He is pursuing a master’s degree in Sport Management from Western Carolina University which will be completed in June 2022.

