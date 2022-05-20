Advertisement

Early morning storm brings poles and lines down in Wilson

Poles and power lines down on Forest Hills Road
Poles and power lines down on Forest Hills Road(City Government of Wilson, NC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -City of Wilson officials are assessing damage following a storm early Friday morning which brought down multiple power lines.

Officials say the biggest area of concern is Forest Hills Road where several poles and lines are down.

According to a social media post, the NCDOT is setting up a detour at NC42 and Airport Road to avoid the intersection of Forest Hills and Tarboro.

Officials warn this could be a multi-day restoration effort as crews work as quickly and safely as possible.

They’re reminding people never to go near fallen power lines, always assuming they’re energized.

