Early morning storm brings poles and lines down in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -City of Wilson officials are assessing damage following a storm early Friday morning which brought down multiple power lines.

Officials say the biggest area of concern is Forest Hills Road where several poles and lines are down.

According to a social media post, the NCDOT is setting up a detour at NC42 and Airport Road to avoid the intersection of Forest Hills and Tarboro.

Officials warn this could be a multi-day restoration effort as crews work as quickly and safely as possible.

They’re reminding people never to go near fallen power lines, always assuming they’re energized.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.