DEPUTIES: Halifax County 4-year-old dies from believed self-inflicted gunshot wound
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County deputies say a 4-year-old has died from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says at about noon Friday, deputies responded to a home on Delta Drive in the Roanoke Rapids area in response to a 4-year-old that appeared to have an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WITN is told that once investigators arrived, they learned the child was dead from their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
