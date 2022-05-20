DEPUTIES: Halifax County 4-year-old dies from believed self-inflicted gunshot wound

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County deputies say a 4-year-old has died from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says at about noon Friday, deputies responded to a home on Delta Drive in the Roanoke Rapids area in response to a 4-year-old that appeared to have an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WITN is told that once investigators arrived, they learned the child was dead from their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

