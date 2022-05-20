Martin County law enforcement: 18 arrested on drug charges

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Williamston Police Department have made 18 arrests during recent narcotic operations taking large amounts of illegal substances off the streets.

Of the 18, Taylor Everett, Tyrik Bunch, Nicole Perkins, Devonte Barnes and Au’mau’vion Watford have bonds that exceed $75,000.

Everett is on the highest bond of $1,000,000 followed by Perkins and Barnes on $300,00 bonds, Watford and Bunch are on $75,000 bonds.

Everett has been charged with four counts of trafficking Ecstasy, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Ecstasy and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Marijuana.

Taylor Everett (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Perkins has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances, manufacture, three counts sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances within 1000 ft. of a School and three counts maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances.

Nicole Perkins, Devonte Barnes (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Barnes has been charged with three counts possession with Intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, four counts manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances within 1000 ft. of a school and two counts maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances.

