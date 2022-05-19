Two Eastern Carolina educators up for top state principal award

CARY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina principals are among nine contestants for the 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction says the winner will be announced Friday during a luncheon at The Umstead Hotel at 100 Woodland Pond Drive in Cary. The ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m. and the announcement is expected to take place between 1:45 and 2:00 p.m.

Nine finalists were chosen, one from each region in the state: Northeast, Southeast, North Central, Sandhills, Piedmont-Triad, Southwest, Northwest, Western, and Charter Schools.

Alison Covington, of South Greenville Elementary (of Pitt County Schools), is the nominee for the Northeast region.

Dr. Patrick Greene, of Greene Central High (of Greene County Schools), is the nominee for the Southeast region.

The Department of Public Instruction says the award winner will spend the next school year traveling the state as an ambassador for principals, supported by the department and Wells Fargo.

The Principal of the Year will also get $3,000 for personal use and $3,000 for their school.

The Principal of the Year Program has been in place since the 1980s. More information can be found on the program’s website and the live stream of the luncheon can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.