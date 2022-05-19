Advertisement

Students honored for completing BCCC paramedic certification course

(Back, left to right) Joshua Rouse, Bryan Hoggard, Nicholas Beichler, Taylor Johnston, Noah...
(Back, left to right) Joshua Rouse, Bryan Hoggard, Nicholas Beichler, Taylor Johnston, Noah Erickson, Kelly Isles, and Kelli Frazer. (Front, left to right) Nathan van Nortwick, Claire Austin, Kimberly Macias, Itzel Berrelleza, Haley Jackson, and Amanda Carter. Not pictured: Brianna Manning, Zachary Taylor, and David Linton.(Beaufort County Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Sixteen students in the initial paramedic certification course at Beaufort County Community College were honored last month.

BCCC says on April 28th, the students were honored for completing the program, which prepares current emergency medical technicians to take the North Carolina paramedic credentialing exam.

WITN is told that Claire Austin, Nicholas Beichler, Itzel Berrelleza, Amanda Carter, Noah Erickson, Kelli Frazier, Bryan Hoggard, Kelly Isles, Haley Jackson, Taylor Johnston, Nathan van Nortwick, David Linton, Kimberly Macias, Brianna Manning, Joshua Rouse, and Zackary Taylor were part of the newest class.

BCCC says the paramedic program is covered under the Beaufort Promise, a funding program, meaning the college covers fees for the course. This is especially important because state officials have voiced their concerns over a shortage of nurses in the state.

The college says the program requires students to hold a certificate as an emergency medical technician as a prerequisite, which it offers. The next EMT-to-paramedic class will start on August 16th. Furthermore, the college will offer community paramedicine for existing paramedics.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Bera went before a judge earlier this month.
Live stream meeting led to secret peeping arrest of Jacksonville teacher
Scott Hammonds / Ernie Coleman
Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary
Sandy Smith / Sandy Roberson
Sandy Smith wins 1st District GOP primary
Election tile
WITN App user? Find election results here
NCIS investigation
Third child who died last month at Camp Lejeune was 4-month-old boy

Latest News

Ocracoke-Hatteras ferry
Ferry services interrupted due to mechanical issues, COVID-19
Expert shares how to maintain air conditioning in hot temperatures
Expert shares how to maintain air conditioning in hot temperatures
Kinston police
More information released on Kinston police officer crash
Greenville community protests against cryptomining facility
Compute North puts on hold plans for crypto-mining facility in Eastern Carolina