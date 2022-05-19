Students honored for completing BCCC paramedic certification course

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Sixteen students in the initial paramedic certification course at Beaufort County Community College were honored last month.

BCCC says on April 28th, the students were honored for completing the program, which prepares current emergency medical technicians to take the North Carolina paramedic credentialing exam.

WITN is told that Claire Austin, Nicholas Beichler, Itzel Berrelleza, Amanda Carter, Noah Erickson, Kelli Frazier, Bryan Hoggard, Kelly Isles, Haley Jackson, Taylor Johnston, Nathan van Nortwick, David Linton, Kimberly Macias, Brianna Manning, Joshua Rouse, and Zackary Taylor were part of the newest class.

BCCC says the paramedic program is covered under the Beaufort Promise, a funding program, meaning the college covers fees for the course. This is especially important because state officials have voiced their concerns over a shortage of nurses in the state.

The college says the program requires students to hold a certificate as an emergency medical technician as a prerequisite, which it offers. The next EMT-to-paramedic class will start on August 16th. Furthermore, the college will offer community paramedicine for existing paramedics.

