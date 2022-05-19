State handing out record number of bike helmets to children in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Department of Transportation is handing out a record number of bike helmets to children as part of its Bike Helmet Initiative.

A record 19,900 children across the state will receive a lifesaving bike helmet. NCDOT uses funds from the sale of “Share the Road” specialty license plates to purchase bike helmets that are distributed at local safety events for underprivileged children by government and non-government agencies. A record 256 organizations will receive helmets this year. Helmets will be shipped by the end of May.

Helmets save lives. While less than half of all children typically wear a helmet while biking, they can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by nearly 90 percent.

To see a full list of this year’s recipients, click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.