Advertisement

Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike

This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment processing giant Visa's profits rose 21% in the first three months of the year fueled by a large jump in spending on the company's namesake credit and debit card network. The San Francisco-based company reported Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that it earned $3.65 billion, or $1.70 a share, in its fiscal second quarter that ended March 31.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Businesses are blaming credit and debit cards for higher prices at some stores.

Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard raised their interchange rates, also called swipe fees, last month.

Merchants pay the fees to banks and credit card companies for transactions made with credit or debit cards.

The fees are not a flat rate, but vary on several factors including the retailer, type of card and transaction size.

Some retailers say the increased fees will force them to raise prices on consumers or stop accepting certain credit cards.

Visa and Mastercard claim the fees help pay for reward programs and banking services, and to guarantee payment in case of customer overdraft or fraud.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Bera went before a judge earlier this month.
Live stream meeting led to secret peeping arrest of Jacksonville teacher
Scott Hammonds / Ernie Coleman
Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary
Sandy Smith / Sandy Roberson
Sandy Smith wins 1st District GOP primary
Election tile
WITN App user? Find election results here
Suspect wanted for attempted murder
Wanted: Police looking for suspect in weekend shooting

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate readies final congressional OK of $40B Ukraine aid
Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of...
Biden hails Sweden, Finland NATO bids as leaders visit US
FILE - Hundreds of Soviets and almost as many correspondents crowded around the first...
McDonald’s era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means