RDU says monthly pandemic record of one million passengers traveled through airport in April

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport says a total of 1,003,348 passengers flew through its airport in April, the highest monthly count since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RDU says the number is a 65% increase over April of 2021.

The airport adds that in 2022 so far, it has served 3.3 million passengers, an increase of 92% compared to the same time frame in 2021.

“RDU has shifted from recovery to growth mode as we prepare for the busiest travel season of the year,” Michael Landguth, Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority president and CEO said. “As we welcome new and returning nonstop routes, RDU travelers can look forward to more flight options to their favorite destinations.”

RDU says travelers should plan to arrive two hours early for flights within the U.S. and three hours early for international flights. Parking can be booked in advance here.

The airport says Icelandair was welcomed as its 12th airline this month and the Iceland route joins Cancun and Toronto as RDU’s third international destination.

Avelo Airlines will become RDU’s 13th airline next week when it begins new service to southern Connecticut.

