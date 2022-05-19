Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Man busted in Elizabeth City hotel room with fentanyl, meth, guns and more

Jermaine Williams
Jermaine Williams(Pasquotank Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County deputies say a man has been arrested in Elizabeth City after he was found in a hotel room with drugs and guns.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Jermaine Williams was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing a controlled substance
  • Resisting/delaying/obstructing a police officer

Pasquotank County deputies say on Thursday, they, Elizabeth City police officers, and Perquimans County deputies served a warrant at the Days Inn at 308 S. Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City.

WITN is told that law enforcement seized a “trafficking amount” of fentanyl, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, meth, marijuana, and two guns (a stolen .45 pistol and a .22 pistol).

Deputies say the case will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office and the United States Attorney’s Office where Williams could face state and federal charges.

Williams is jailed under a $161,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Bera went before a judge earlier this month.
Live stream meeting led to secret peeping arrest of Jacksonville teacher
Scott Hammonds / Ernie Coleman
Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary
Sandy Smith / Sandy Roberson
Sandy Smith wins 1st District GOP primary
Election tile
WITN App user? Find election results here
NCIS investigation
Third child who died last month at Camp Lejeune was 4-month-old boy

Latest News

Ocracoke-Hatteras ferry
Ferry services interrupted due to mechanical issues, COVID-19
Expert shares how to maintain air conditioning in hot temperatures
Expert shares how to maintain air conditioning in hot temperatures
(Back, left to right) Joshua Rouse, Bryan Hoggard, Nicholas Beichler, Taylor Johnston, Noah...
Students honored for completing BCCC paramedic certification course
Kinston police
More information released on Kinston police officer crash