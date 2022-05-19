DEPUTIES: Man busted in Elizabeth City hotel room with fentanyl, meth, guns and more

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County deputies say a man has been arrested in Elizabeth City after he was found in a hotel room with drugs and guns.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Jermaine Williams was charged with the following:

Trafficking fentanyl

Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing a controlled substance

Resisting/delaying/obstructing a police officer

Pasquotank County deputies say on Thursday, they, Elizabeth City police officers, and Perquimans County deputies served a warrant at the Days Inn at 308 S. Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City.

WITN is told that law enforcement seized a “trafficking amount” of fentanyl, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, meth, marijuana, and two guns (a stolen .45 pistol and a .22 pistol).

Deputies say the case will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office and the United States Attorney’s Office where Williams could face state and federal charges.

Williams is jailed under a $161,000 bond.

