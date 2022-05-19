Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which causes more weather related deaths?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are several types of severe weather for which we prepare. Do you know which causes the most loss of life in the United States?

Hint: While hurricanes and tropical storms are dangerous, they are infrequent enough to limit the yearly average, so don’t choose that one. Make your choice and see below to find the correct answer.

Extreme heat is responsible for an average of 138 deaths per year in the United States. Also, make sure the elderly and very young have cooling sources during heat waves. Stay hydrated and don’t over exert yourself during hot afternoons. Flooding is next on the list with 88 per year. Tornadoes take 65 lives each year on average. Not on this list, but lightning causes 41 deaths per year on average.

