New Bern police to start ‘Click it or Ticket it’ campaign

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Residents should buckle up to prevent a possible citation in New Bern as police are set to begin their Memorial Day ‘Click it or Tick it’ program.

Police say starting Monday officers will be handing out citations to unbuckled drivers and passengers throughout the enforcement campaign which runs through June 5.

“New Bern Police Officers understand very well the importance of seatbelts as we see firsthand the devastation that occurs when vehicle occupants do not wear their seatbelts. We really want to emphasize that a fine is the least of your worries when it comes to seatbelt use. Wearing a seatbelt can be the difference between life and death.”

Officers report in Craven County from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 202189 total crashes seven of which were fatalities.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.