Advertisement

New Bern police to start ‘Click it or Ticket it’ campaign

New Bern Police Car
New Bern Police Car(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Residents should buckle up to prevent a possible citation in New Bern as police are set to begin their Memorial Day ‘Click it or Tick it’ program.

Police say starting Monday officers will be handing out citations to unbuckled drivers and passengers throughout the enforcement campaign which runs through June 5.

“New Bern Police Officers understand very well the importance of seatbelts as we see firsthand the devastation that occurs when vehicle occupants do not wear their seatbelts. We really want to emphasize that a fine is the least of your worries when it comes to seatbelt use. Wearing a seatbelt can be the difference between life and death.”

New Bern Police Chief, Patrick Gallager

Officers report in Craven County from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 202189 total crashes seven of which were fatalities.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Bera went before a judge earlier this month.
Live stream meeting led to secret peeping arrest of Jacksonville teacher
Scott Hammonds / Ernie Coleman
Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary
Sandy Smith / Sandy Roberson
Sandy Smith wins 1st District GOP primary
Election tile
WITN App user? Find election results here
Suspect wanted for attempted murder
Wanted: Police looking for suspect in weekend shooting

Latest News

Metronet planning to provide service in the Rocky Mount area.
Metronet expanding to another Eastern Carolina city
(Source: MGN)
Lane closed in New Bern Thursday for repaving
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022
Eastern Carolinians ride in silence in honor of cyclists hurt or killed on the road
Eastern Carolinians ride in silence in honor of cyclists hurt or killed on the road