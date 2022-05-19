Advertisement

More information released on Kinston police officer crash

Kinston police
Kinston police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - No charges have been filed in an accident yesterday afternoon involving a Kinston police cruiser.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Herritage Street and Plaza Boulevard.

Since it involved a Kinston officer, the Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the accident.

Troopers say the police car, driving by Officer C.T. Heath, was on an emergency call and had his emergency lights on but had yet activated his siren.

The other driver, Matthew Thigpen, of Deep Run, had started through the intersection after he got the green light and was hit by the police cruiser. Thigpen told troopers that he did not see the blue lights activated on the cruiser.

Neither driver was taken to the hospital due to the crash.

