Metronet expanding to another Eastern Carolina city

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Metronet and the City of Rocky Mount have announced a partnership that will soon bring the company’s fiber optic internet to homes and businesses throughout the city.

Metronet will fully fund the two-year construction project. It will begin this fall with the first Rocky Mount customers able to receive service in early 2023.

“Residents and businesses will soon be able to experience a future-proof network in a time when reliable access has become critical,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “Rocky Mount will soon have access to the benefits of a future-proof fiber-optic network capable of providing multi-gigabit speeds with XGS PON technology, including 5GB. We are thrilled to join the Rocky Mount community as we prepare to provide ultra-high-speed services.”

Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson thanked Metronet for its decision to build a valuable fiber-optic network that will enhance the quality of life for the city’s residents.

“The City of Rocky Mount is delighted to partner with Metronet to bring lightning-fast internet speeds to residents throughout our city,” said Rocky Mount Mayor, Sandy Roberson. “We understand the importance of fast, reliable internet connectivity for our work lives, schools, streaming and keeping in touch with friends and family. Metronet’s investment will provide an improved quality of life and will support our city’s continued economic development ambitions.”

Construction projects are already underway in several cities across North Carolina including Fayetteville, Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville, and Morehead City. Some neighborhoods in Greenville already have access to Metronet’s internet service.

