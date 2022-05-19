Advertisement

Lane closed in New Bern Thursday for repaving

Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern drivers may have to change their travel plans Thursday.

One lane will be closed in the area between Hotel Drive and Simmons Street in New Bern Thursday morning.

Officials say public works is repaving the area after a main water break.

Crews will be one site starting at 7:00 a.m. and Trent Road will stay open in both directions. They are only closing one lane for repaving.

Officials encourage people to leave early, expect delays and be careful through the work zone.

