Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Here comes the heat; Late day storm risk

Isolated severe storm possible during the late afternoon or evening hours
WITN First Alert Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We will have a summer preview the next few days. Southwesterly winds will send our temperatures into a mid-summer level, the low 90s Thursday and the mid 90s for Friday and Saturday. Not only will our temperatures show a 10° spike, but we’ll also see a significant influx of humidity. Dew points will grow to the low 70s by Thursday night. This will make those low to mid 90s feel more like 97-102°. On the bright side, a steady southwesterly breeze will blow.

Isolated afternoon and evening storms Thursday will feed off the heat and humidity increase, and with a sea breeze front likely forming in the afternoon, any storms that do develop along that boundary have a chance of reaching the severe weather threshold. The main threats accompanying the storms will be damaging winds and hail, with a slim chance of a tornado. Coverage of storms will be limited, only covering portions of the East, but those that do receive rain could register 0.25-0.50″ in their gauges. Once the sun sets, storms will gradually weaken, going quiet around midnight.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible. High of 92. Wind SW 7-12. Rain chance: 30% late day and evening.

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 96. Wind SW 7-15.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 95. Wind SW-10.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a chance of a late day storm. High 92. Wind SW 10-20. Rain chance 30%

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. High 82. Wind NE 5-10

