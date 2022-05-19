Advertisement

Hurricanes get late goal, top Rangers in Overtime to take series lead in round two

Carolina 2, New York 1 (Overtime)
Carolina Hurricanes
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Ian Cole beat Igor Shesterkin at 3:12 of overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-1 to take Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

The defenseman’s second career playoff goal capped a late comeback by the Hurricanes, who trailed most of the way.

But Sebastian Aho finally pushed one past Shesterkin in the final minutes of the third period to send the game into OT.

Then came Cole’s rebound shot, which clipped the stick of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren on the way past Shesterkin. Filip Chytil had New York’s lone goal.

