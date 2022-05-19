Greenville chamber staff injured in crash last month to attend charity golf tournament Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fundraising efforts are continuing for the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce members who were injured in a vehicle crash in Greenville last month.

Henry Hinton, Inner Banks Media president, says Trent McGee, Lauren Phillips, and Kurt Stone (Kimber Stone’s husband) will be at Greenville Country Club Friday between the morning and afternoon rounds (8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.) of the Greater Purpose Golf Tournament, in order to raise funds for their expenses.

Hinton says this will be the first public outing for McGee, who has had a lot of pain since going through surgery. Phillips is in a cast and she and Peacock are recovering at their respective homes. Stone remains in the hospital rehabilitating.

Greenville police said the four were in Phillips’ SUV when it was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Memorial Drive, between O’Hagan Place and View Drive at about 1:00 p.m. on April 27th.

Carlton Gaskins, the pickup driver, was charged by police with failure to maintain lane control and driving left of center. Officers said the 65-year-old man from Ahoskie was heading south when his truck crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic, side-swiped another pickup, and then hit the woman’s SUV.

Hinton says there are other fundraisers underway for the chamber leaders, including the Greenville Chamber Team Charitable Fund, where donations can be made via checks made out in that fund’s name.

“Money from both of these will go to the injured victims and their families to help with extra medical and family expenses,” Hinton says. “People in Greenville and beyond have donated to our fund. It’s been pretty amazing.”

