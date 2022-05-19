FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Thursday as heat builds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the severe thunderstorm threat that will be present across the East. The thunderstorms will be spurred on by a sea breeze front developing during the middle of the day. Ample heat and humidity will fuel any storm development during the afternoon and evening hours. The main threats these storms will produce are damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Being heat driven storms, they will start to degrade at sunset and will go quiet around midnight.

The threat levels posed by Thursday's storms (WITN Weather)

Timing of the main storm threats Eastern NC will likely face Thursday afternoon/evening. (WITN Weather)

Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the record breaking heat. Record highs across most inland communities will be matched or bested as afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 90s. Most records range between 94° to 97° depending on location (86° for those of you near Hatteras), and our forecast is calling for a high of 97° (87° for those of you near Hatteras). The heat will come with high humidity as well, with dew points reaching a tropical 68°-73° range. This combination will send our heat index well into the triple digits, between 100°-105°. Outdoor work and activities should be limited, especially during the midday hours. If you are expecting to spend extended time outside Friday, be sure to hydrate.

A look at temperature records for 5/20. Air temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s by Friday afternoon. (WITN Weather)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.