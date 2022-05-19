Advertisement

Ferry services interrupted due to mechanical issues, COVID-19

Ocracoke-Hatteras ferry
Ocracoke-Hatteras ferry(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Some ferries on the Outer Banks are currently dealing with schedule interruptions due to mechanical issues and positive COVID-19 tests among crews.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division says the Cedar Island, Swan Quarter, and Hatteras routes have been affected.

WITN is told three of the ferries on the Pamlico Sound routes and one on the Hatteras route are not running due to mechanical issues. Maintenance crews are working to return everything to normal.

The division says that while nearly all people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and returned to work, future cases are impossible to predict and may result in other schedule interruptions.

Travelers are advised to check their route’s Twitter feed on the North Carolina Ferry System website or call their terminals at Hatteras (252-996-600), Cedar Island (252-463-7040), or Swan Quarter (252-791-3300) to find out about any schedule delays or cancellations.

