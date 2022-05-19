Advertisement

Expert shares how to maintain air conditioning in hot temperatures

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As temperatures rise in Eastern Carolina, it might be time to get your vehicle’s air conditioning serviced.

If you find yourself cranking up the AC as soon as you get in your vehicle, you’re not alone, according to auto experts.

Colby Pugh, Pugh’s Tire & Service Centers service manager, says they service four to five vehicle AC units every day. He says the most common problem is a Freon leak, which will provide noticeably warmer air than one would normally expect.

Pugh says it isn’t necessary to get your vehicle’s AC serviced every year, but owners should take their vehicle to a certified technician if they notice it struggling to produce cool air.

“If you do have a leak in the Freon, you’re obviously going to notice the temperature change in the air coming through the vents,” Pugh said. “When you do notice that or you notice that it’s not blowing as cold as it should, it’s definitely a good idea to get the Freon checked.”

Pugh adds that using your air conditioner will not cause you to burn more gas.

