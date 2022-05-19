ECU hosts national writing conference

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of college professors and graduate students are in Greenville as East Carolina University hosts the Computers and Writing Conference.

The national three-day event features workshops and research presentations involving various digital writing formats.

Professors and graduate students from dozens of universities across the country are sharing ideas and practices in digital writing formats, including technical writing and social media.

More than 200 academics are attending the conference in person, and more than 150 are attending virtually.

“It really helps us keep current so that we’re doing things that our students can be expected to do in the workplace,” Dr. Erin Clark Frost, ECU associate professor said. “Things that they want to learn that they will find useful.”

ECU is able to host the conference this year after the pandemic forced its cancellation the past two years.

