Donald Trump to hold summer rally in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump will be visiting North Carolina this summer along with some key conservative figures.

WRAL reports that Trump, along with his son Donald J. Trump Jr. and Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro, will speak in Greensboro on July 15 as part of the America Freedom Tour.

Tickets for the event went live on Thursday and start at $9 and go up to $3,995. Event organizers warn that seats may fill up quickly so it’s best to order tickets in advance.

There are 12 different tiers of tickets, the lowest tier where guests will sit in the overflow room and the highest tier with no labeled price, where guests will sit “in patriot section directly in front of stage.”

A venue has not yet been announced, according to the website.

