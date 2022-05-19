As the days get hotter, HVAC repair calls increase in Eastern Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning companies say call volumes have nearly tripled this spring compared with the fall and winter in some parts of Eastern Carolina.

“They have definitely gone up quite a bit. Our service guys, our total service department is running between 20 and 30 calls a day,” Davis Heating & AC’s Lauren Davis said.

Technicians explain that they have had to extend to near 12-hour shifts to complete the volume of service appointments.

“The longest day, I want to say this Tuesday... I didn’t get off until 8:00 one night. And sometimes we can’t get out to people until two weeks,” Joseph Davis, HVAC service technician said.

Technicians say many air conditioning units get debris trapped inside their coils.

They say AC units produce about 15 to 20 gallons of water a day during the summer.

If drain lines on AC units get clogged, water will sit in the unit and cause the metal to rust. There is even the risk of water leaking into a roof if a unit rests in an attic.

Experts recommend hosing down outdoor units and taking preventative measures to keep air conditioning units from going out.

“Filters is the number one key to your HVAC system,” Davis said. “A lot of people buy the thick filters. Never buy thick filters unless you have bad allergies; do your research.”

Davis said once an air conditioning unit deteriorates from a lack of maintenance, it can cost as much as $3,000 to repair.

Technicians say well-maintained air conditioning units can last as long as 15 years, but if they are not treated well, their lifespan can decrease by as long as five years.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.