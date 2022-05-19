Compute North puts on hold plans for crypto-mining facility in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A company that has faced community pushback on plans to open a crypto-mining facility has paused its project development in Eastern Carolina.

Compute North said that its decision to put on hold plans on the facility in the Greenville area surrounds uncertainty regarding energy costs in North Carolina.

“Based on legislative and regulatory actions that may impact the cost of energy in North Carolina, Compute North made the decision in early April to pause development plans in Greenville. We appreciate the engagement and support from the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance, City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities Commission and expect to continue our dialogue with community representatives and state legislators,” Compute North said in a statement.

The company did not put a timeline on when it would reconsider resuming its project development plan.

The crypto-mining facility has been a point of contention with many in the community complaining about noise and other potential impacts.

The project was originally planned for construction across from Belvoir Elementary School in Pitt County but the company cancelled that plan after opposition from many residents.

Greenville’s city council voted earlier this year in favor of letting the company pursue the project with stipulations concerning schools or homes.

