Beaufort County sheriff candidates reflect on primary results

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Scott Hammonds beat out Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman Tuesday night to be the next Republican candidate for sheriff in Beaufort County. Hammonds won the race by about 1,200 votes.

Coleman has been sheriff for two terms, starting in 2014.

Hammonds has a background in the Army National Guard and as a state trooper. He will face off against Democratic candidate Corey Rogerson in November.

“I believe experience and leadership is what I’m gonna base my campaign on from now until November,” Hammonds said. “I believe I’ve got experience that’s gonna be beneficial and an asset to our county.”

Hammonds explained that he thinks his win is a sign that his community wants change.

“I’m going to continue going, working out in the community, continuing to get that trust built that I believe has been broken for a while from the community to the sheriff’s office.”

Rogerson said he is happy to be advancing.

“I appreciate them for trusting me to move forward in this process as the leader of our sheriff’s office. But moving forward, community involvement is a big one for me. I think we have to have that leadership and that trust there,” Rogerson explained.

The Democratic candidate added that he will try to bring back sheriff’s deputies as school resource officers at county schools. Allied Universal currently provides the SROs to area schools.

“I’m gonna work hard, as hard as I possibly can, to get SROs back in the school. I think that’s important. It’s the best security they can have but it also gives us a chance to build those relationships with the kids starting early on.”

Coleman did not respond to requests for an interview, but he did say he has had a rewarding career with more than 40 years of public service. He plans to fully retire to enjoy family and travel.

