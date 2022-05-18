Advertisement

Wanted: Police looking for suspect in weekend shooting

Suspect wanted for attempted murder
Suspect wanted for attempted murder(Washington Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department has released the name of a suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened Sunday at the 700 block of North Market Street around 9:15 p.m. That is where officers found Herman Branch on a sidewalk.

The 47-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and arm area. He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment of his wounds.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Markis Allen, of Greenville. The warrant is for one count of Attempted Murder.

Police ask anyone with information about where Allen might be, to please contact the Washington Police Department at  252-946-1444.

