Third child who died last month at Camp Lejeune was 4-month-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the third child who died last month at Camp Lejeune was a four-month-old boy.

NCIS continues to investigate the deaths that all happened on April 16th.

A death certificate obtained by WITN News says the four-month-old passed away at his parent’s home at Midway Park. Like the other two death certificates, it too lists the cause of death as “pending”.

Camp Lejeune said the three died on two separate occasions on April 16th. The Marines said NCIS is investigating, but would not release any other information other than to say no gun was involved.

The two other children who died were sisters, ages four and six years old, according to their death certificates. Those documents say the two girls died at their parents’ home in the Berkeley Manor housing area of the base.

