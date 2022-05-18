Advertisement

Third child who died last month at Camp Lejeune was 4-month-old boy

NCIS investigation
NCIS investigation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the third child who died last month at Camp Lejeune was a four-month-old boy.

NCIS continues to investigate the deaths that all happened on April 16th.

A death certificate obtained by WITN News says the four-month-old passed away at his parent’s home at Midway Park. Like the other two death certificates, it too lists the cause of death as “pending”.

Camp Lejeune said the three died on two separate occasions on April 16th. The Marines said NCIS is investigating, but would not release any other information other than to say no gun was involved.

The two other children who died were sisters, ages four and six years old, according to their death certificates. Those documents say the two girls died at their parents’ home in the Berkeley Manor housing area of the base.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hammonds / Ernie Coleman
Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win
Sandy Smith / Sandy Roberson
Sandy Smith wins 1st District GOP primary
There was a line this afternoon at this Onslow County polling place.
Polls now closed for primary election
Elizabeth Liles / P.J. Connelly
P.J. Connelly wins Greenville mayoral race

Latest News

Stephen Bera went before a judge earlier this month.
Live stream meeting led to secret peeping arrest of Jacksonville teacher
Director of Athletics PCS
New Director of Athletics named for Pitt County Schools
Suspect wanted for attempted murder
Wanted: Police looking for suspect in weekend shooting
Scott Hammonds / Ernie Coleman
Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary