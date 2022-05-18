There is No Quarter in Greenville, ECU baseball wins 11th straight game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team overcame a three run deficit in the 7th to beat Campbell on Tuesday 7-6.

The Pirates win is their 11th straight. They complete the sweep of their two game season series with the Camels.

Camels took the lead in the 7th. Zach Neto with the deep drive to left off Lane Hoover’s glove and out. Three run shot puts Campbell up 5-2 in the 7th.

But the AAC regular season champs not done. They rally. Jacob Starling with the two run double to right center scores Ben Newton and Alec Makarewicz to make it 5-4.

They tied it on a throwing error. Then Jacob Jenkins-Cowart delivers the big hit with a two run double to right scoring Hoover and Josh Moylan to go up 7-5 through 7.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.