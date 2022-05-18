Teacher of the Week: Scarlett Lyon

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Teacher of the Week for May 18 is Scarlett Lyon from Early College East High School.

Originally from Columbia, N.C., Lyon graduated from the University of North Carolina at Asheville with a Bachelors of Arts in Mathematics with Teaching Licensure, Bachelors of Science in Environmental Policy and Management with a minor in Economics. She was also a North Carolina Teaching Fellow.

Lyon teaches math at Early College East High School and Craven Community College. Lyon began her teaching career at West Craven Middle School, continued at Craven Early College and is currently at Early College East High School in Havelock.

She later completed her masters degree in Higher Mathematics Education from Eastern Carolina University in 2020.

She currently lives in New Bern with her family enjoys spending time in her yard, working on DIY projects, attending rock concerts, doing crafts and traveling with her family.

The person who nominated Mrs. Lyon wrote: “Scarlett Lyon teaches ALL of the math classes at Early College East High School. Even as she covers a teacher vacancy and doesn’t have planning time, she still takes the time to make her students feel connected, supported, and enriched. Scarlett is readily available to both her students and their families. She goes above and beyond everyday, answering math questions and proving support with content not even related to current lessons. Her students have a sense of confidence and accomplishment in her room. She challenges yet supports them, and her student show amazing growth under her leadership and care. Scarlett is SO deserving of this recognition! She has fostered my son’s enthusiasm and desire to learn above and beyond what is expected in her classes. She has instilled a love of math my son didn’t realize he had.”

Congratulations Mrs. Lyon!

