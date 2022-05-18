Advertisement

‘Suspicious’ package closes part of Onslow County highway

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WITN Web Team
May. 18, 2022
ONSLOW COUNTY (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina highway is closed as deputies investigate what they have called a “suspicious” package.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the package was found outside of a business on Hwy 258 between Pony Farm Road and Blue Creek Road on Wednesday morning.

Traffic has been rerouted as the package is investigated to ensure there is no threat to the public.

There is no timeline for when the road could reopen.

