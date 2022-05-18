State COVID-19 hospitalizations up from last week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are up this week compared with last week in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 524 people were hospitalized with the virus last Saturday, compared with 442 the week before.

Cases of the virus in our state are up from a week before too, with 1,998 cases reported Saturday and 1,456 cases recorded the week before. However, cases dropped from last Monday, May 9th, when 3,346 cases were reported, according to the DHHS.

No deaths were reported Friday and Saturday, the last two days with data available.

Hyde County remains in the “yellow” medium COVID-19 community risk level, one of only two counties in the state that is not in the “green” low category (the other is Wake County), and the only one in Eastern Carolina to have that distinction.

The DHHS’ COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.