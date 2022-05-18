Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
700 block of North Market Street
Man in critical condition after Washington shooting
Graphical representation of severe weather threats Eastern NC will experience Monday (5-16-22)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until 11pm for Coastal NC
George W. Graham, Johnnie Mosley
Two former Lenoir County leaders die over the weekend

Latest News

Sandy Smith wins 1st District GOP primary
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod
Election tile
WITN App user? Find election results here
Scott Hammonds / Ernie Coleman
Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary